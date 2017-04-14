Watch video: Man panics as snake attacks his butt

Screengrab of the video

In a rather scary incident that was caught on CCTV, a snake tried to bite a man near the door of an Internet cafe in Thailand.

In the video, the man is seen walking towards the door when a snake comes out of nowhere and grabs his backside. The man panic and runs hither-tither even falling oddly in the melee

The incident is actually scary but snake-man chase is kind of oddly funny. The men then try to figure out where the snake has gone and that results in endless confusion misex with mirth.

