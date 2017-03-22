Watch video: Man sneaks into ladies hostel, wears their undergarments

Screengrab of the video

A nude man was caught on camera at night frequenting ladies hostel of Maharani's Arts, Commerce and Management College for Women premises' in Bengaluru and wearing ladies innerwear.

The college hostel Maharani's Arts, Commerce and Management College for Women, Seshadri Road officials filed a police complaint on March 20 regarding the same.

As proof, the hostel officials handed over to police CCTV footage of February 12, which shows a man entering the premises nude at the dead of night and wearing undergarments of the students.

According to a report in The Times of India, Principal R Shantakumari told media that the person was seen often but not at regular intervals. "Our girls have seen him jumping from the compound wall and enter the hostel. A few months ago, the girls had screamed on seeing him and he ran away. There was no news of him since then. All of a sudden, he was spotted in February ," she said.

A student said he had stolen more than 12 underwears.

According to High Grounds police, the suspect is from the same area Gandhinagar.

