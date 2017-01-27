E-paper

Watch Video: Odisha man ties the knot with transgender

A first of a kind marriage in Bhubaneswar, on Thursday, saw a transgender marrying a man with proper Hindu rituals.

According to an ANI report, the unique ceremony became possible owing to Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the initiative taken by the government to bring the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community into the mainstream.

The report added that the LGBT community of Bhubaneswar attended the one of a kind wedding to bless the bride and groom.

