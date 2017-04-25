Watch video: Pakistan man lifts six bricks with his teeth

Screengrab of the video

A video of a man from Pakistan lifting six bricks at once using only his teeth has gone viral for his unique ability.

The video shows him grabbing one brick with his teeth and then stacking the rest on top. He is then seen walking around while balancing the bricks.

21-year-old Syed Tahir works as a labourer in Pakistan's Punjab province. A school dropout, he started working at construction sites where he discovered his talent. "Almost two years ago, I lifted a brick with my teeth and I was surprised. But, then I kept practising and adding more bricks," he told NDTV.

