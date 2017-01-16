Watch video: Pakistan's 435 kg 'Hulk' stops moving tractor with his hands

Screenshot of the video

A video that has gone viral shows a 25-year-old man identified Arbab Khizer Hayat weighing 435kgs from Pakistan pulling a tractor by a rope as the vehicle tries to reverse.

Watch video here

The man weighs a 435.5kg and claims to be the world’s strongest man, reports the Dail Mail UK. The report also says that the 6ft 3in man wants to become a weightlifting champion. "My aim to become the champion. I am thankful to God for giving me this body. It is a matter of time before I get into the world weightlifting arena."

Hayat follows a strict diet which includes eating 36 eggs for breakfast, 5 litres of milk and around 3kg of meat. The 6ft 3in man consumes 10,000 calories in a day.

The man aims at representing Pakistan in the World Wresting Entertainment (WWE).