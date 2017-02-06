Watch video: Pakistani 'eye-popping' boy becomes internet sensation

Screenshot of the video

A bizarre talent os squeezing eyeballs out beyond the eye-sockets has made a 14-year-old Pakistani boy become an internet sensation on social media.

The video shows Ahmed Ali popping out his eyes beyond eye sockets by over 10 mm.

"Last year, I was doing something and I touched my eye and the eyeball popped out. I thought I had damaged my eye or something but realized it did not cause any harm to my eye," Ali was quoted as saying.

He was interviewed on a TV show as well. Though, he is immensely popular in his school because of this unique talent, many children are scared of Ahmed. "Many younger kids in school run away when they see me. They are scared of my eye popping. Even the girls in school get scared. They think that my eyes will fall out into my hands or something."

Ali now seeks to register his talent in the Guinness Book of World Records.

His ophthalmologist had initially suggested that he get rid of this habit, but looking at his expertise, he motivated him to go after the Guinness Record.

The record for popping eyeballs to the maximum belongs to Kim Goodman from the US. Ahmed said, "My eye popping is way better than the American woman who owns the record and I can break her record anytime."