Watch Video: People gather at MGR's memorial on his 100th birth anniversary

Posted 2 hours

On the occasion of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran’s 100th birth anniversary, fondly known as MGR, party workers and supporters in huge number gathered at his memorial at Marina Beach, in Chennai on Tuesday.

ANI reported that, to mark the occasion, the state government announced January 17 as a public holiday for all government offices, corporations, local and cooperative bodies, boards constituted by the government and all banks.

