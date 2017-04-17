E-paper

Watch video: PM Narendra Modi breaks security to meet 4-year-old girl

Watch video: PM Narendra Modi breaks security to meet 4-year-old girlPrime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday broke a security protocol to meet a 4-year old girl on his way to inaugurate Kiran Multispeciality Hospital in Surat.

Modi arrived in Surat on Sunday evening on a two-day visit to Gujarat.

An 11-km-long synthetic saree covering the entire stretch depicting schemes launched by the Modi government was displayed along the entire route as welcome. A convoy of around 25,000 motorcycle-borne boys and girls accompanied Modi when he travelled from the airport to the Circuit House.

The Prime Minister inaugurated a Rs 500 crore hospital set up by philanthropic diamond industrialists of Surat on Monday morning. Later he also opened a diamond manufacturing unit of Hare Krishna Exports and an ice-cream making unit of the Surat District Milk Producers' Union (Sumul) Dairy cooperative in Tapi district, among other things.

