Watch Video: Ruckus between people and bank employees in Allahabad

The demonetisation woes of the common man refuse to end. On Monday, a ruckus broke out between people and bank employees outside a bank in Allahabad

The ugly incident was captured on camera, in which a lot of shoving, pushing and violence is seen. The reason behind the fight is yet unknown. According to reports, it all began after a mob started beating up some employees of Bank of Baroda outside the bank branch.

Even since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s shock announcement of demonetisation last month, lengthy queues have been witnessed at banks and ATMs across the country. The cash crunch has led to a number of deaths too and numerous incidents of violence as well.