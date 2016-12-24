Watch Video: Siberian tigers filmed using drone in Canada zoo



A grab of the video

Film director and commercial drone pilot, David Etienne Durivage, has shot a wonderful video of Siberian tigers at Zoo Sauvage de St-Felicien in Quebec, Canada using a drone. In the video, the tigers are seen playing in the snow and trying to catch the drone that is filming them

Posted last week on YouTube, the video clip initially shows two tigers, later joined by a third. All seem inquisitive about the object moving around them, and even try to get hold of it, but are unsuccessful.

Watch it and have fun