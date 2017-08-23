Watch Video: This man used his legs to save a dog from drowning



Screen grabs from the video showing the man saving the dog using his legs. Pic/YouTube

A man's quick thinking saved a dog from drowning in a canal, with the video going viral on social media. He has been hailed as a hero by netizens.

Also read: Mumbai businessman drowns in Dubai seas in heroic attempt to rescue dog

The video shows the man dangling from a safety barrier and hooking the dog's body with his legs and pulling the animal to safety with the help of a bystander.

Also read: Thane cop saved by his brave pet dog in brawl

Watch the video below

According to Daily Mail, his action has been labelled heroic by many. The video was uploaded on the Facebook page of a Malaysian national named Siakap Keli.

Also read: Former shelter dog helps save 3-year-old girl who was left naked, alone

The video has also been uploaded on YouTube.

Also view - Photos: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2017 in Mumbai

