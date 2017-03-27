Watch video: Train passes straight through 19th floor of a building

Train enters the building. Pic/YouTube screengrab

One of the most populated cities in China, Chongqing, has a train passing straight through the 19th floor of a building.

City planners have come up with a unique way of developing a vital monorail line. Their solution – have the train pass straight through a 19-floor apartment building.

Train passes through the building. Pic/YouTube screengrab

In 2004, when the Rail Transit No.2 was approved, the planners only had two choices – either tear down the whole apartment building to make room for the monorail, or clear up two floors and make a tunnel. As unconventional as it seems, experts went for the second option.

According to a report in Telegraph, Chongqing Rail Transit No.2 and the building have been built across each other, a creative solution for a lack of space in the city packed with skyscrapers. It's convenient for residents in the high-rise block, who can hop on the train at Liziba Station, located on the sixth to eighth floor of the building.

Watch video here