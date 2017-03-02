Watch Video: Two men set fire to SUV in Delhi; held



CCTV camera filmed both men nearing the vehicle with faces covered only to pour oil on it and set it ablaze

Two men set a Toyota Fortuner ablaze in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera.

The video footage shows the men quickly rushed to vehicle, with their faces concealed, poured oil on it and set it on fire, before running away. It occurred in West Delhi’s Subhash Nagar.

#CaughtonCCTV: Two men set a car on fire to avenge a road rage incident in Delhi pic.twitter.com/ShkXHpGWoa — ANI (@ANI_news) March 2, 2017

The act of violence was a result of an argument that the duo, who were travelling in a Chevrolet Cruze, identified as Saurabh Makhija and Manmeet Singh had with Vineet Makol, the owner of the burnt car. Makol objected to the two men driving in a rash way after which the latter took this horrific decision.

The blaze was doused by fire tenders within 20 minutes. According to recent reports, both men have been arrested.