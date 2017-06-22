Water stock to last till August, BMC officials pray for rain

Tansa lake, one of the seven lakes that supplies water to the city

If the monsoon is delayed further, the city's water department may again have to face a crisis. Currently, the seven lakes, which provide water to the city have 18% of their total storage capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres of water.

The water department is expecting heavy showers in the lake areas by late June and early July, which will help increase the water stock. According to BMC, the current stock is enough to last the city till August.

Mumbai gets 3,750 ml water every day from the seven lakes against the requirement of 4,200 ml. Last year around this time due to poor rainfall, the city was reeling under a 15% water cut. After the crisis the BMC had started an awareness campaign to minimise water wastage. A senior civic official said, "We are in a safe position currently as last year the stock available was 0.97 lakh ml, but later on it rained heavily, so we could stock the needed quantity within one and half months of a good monsoon. But we are closely monitoring the situation, as another 15 to 20 days delay in arrival of monsoon will mean a problem for us."

Ashok Tawadia, chief engineer of hydraulic engineering department, was unavailable for comment. Mumbaikars might have to face the wrath of the monsoon after a week, as heavy spells of rains are predicted from June 25-26.