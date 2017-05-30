WBCHSE 12th Result 2017: WB HS Result 2017 at 10.30 am; check at wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCSHE) will declare the result of WB HS Result 2017 today (May 30) at 10.30 am on the official site wbresults.nic.in. However, you can check it on wb12.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their WBCHSE 12th Result 2017 on Jagran Josh.

The WBCHSE 12th Result 2017 will be available on official website - wbresults.nic.in.

Since the official website will have a lot of traffic, it will be easier for you to check your results on the site and steps given below.

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - wb12.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter the required details i.e Roll Number, Mobile number etc.

>> Click on the button submit

>> View and download WBCHSE 12th Result 2017 for future reference.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCSHE) regulates the educational system at 10+2 level. More than 7 lakh students on an average take the WBCSHE board examination every year.