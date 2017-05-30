WBCHSE 12th Result 2017: WB HS Result 2017 declared; check at wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCSHE) declared the result of WB HS Result 2017 today (May 30) at 10.30 am on the official site wbresults.nic.in. However, students can check it on wb12.jagranjosh.com.

Students can acquire their WBCHSE 12th Result 2017 on Jagran Josh.

The WBCHSE 12th Result 2017 will be available on official website - wbresults.nic.in.

The WBCHSE Board 12th Exam was conducted from 15th March to 29th March 2017, for which nearly 7.5 lakh students appeared.

WBCHSE President Dr. Mahua Das will formally declare the WBHCE Class 12 Result 2017 at the Rabindra Milan Mancha hall located in the Board's Vidyasagar Bhavan office, after which an official list of toppers' names and merit list will be announced.

Since the official website will have a lot of traffic, it will be easier for you to check your results on the site and steps given below.

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - wb12.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter the required details i.e Roll Number, Mobile number etc.

>> Click on the button submit

>> View and download WBCHSE 12th Result 2017 for future reference.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCSHE) regulates the educational system at 10+2 level. More than 7 lakh students on an average take the WBCSHE board examination every year.