We have prettier star campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi: BJP's Vinay Katiyar

New Delhi: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar on Wednesday courted controversy saying there were "prettier star campaigners" in his party than Congress Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Asked to comment on Priyanka being named as one of the star campaigners for the Congress in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the BJP Rajya Sabha member told media : "It doesn't make any difference. We have far more prettier women, heroines as star campaigners."

Katiyar's comment comes a day after Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav made a sexist remark.

Speaking in Bihar, the JD-U MP said the "honour of being able to cast a vote is a much bigger honour than your daughter's honour".

"If a daughter's honour is violated, then only her neighbourhood, her village will lose its honour. But if a vote is sold, it is the country's honour that goes," said Yadav.

The video of Yadav's comment has been aired by several TV channels and has gone viral on social media.

Both Yadav and Katiyar attracted severe criticism for their remarks.

"Most of the male politicians don't even understand when you talk about objectifying women. There should be something to sensitise these people, to make them aware what are women rights, what these issues are," said DMK leader Kanimozhi.

"They don't understand what can be said and what cannot," she added.