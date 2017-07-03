We must fight for the most suppressed: Meira Kumar

Meira Kumar

The opposition nominee for the President's post, Meira Kumar, on Sunday said the presidential election was a fight for ideologies and "we must fight for the most suppressed".

The former Lok Sabha Speaker, who arrived here to campaign for the July 17 poll, said: "Our country is at the crossroads. There is no tolerance, there is so much fear. We must fight for the most suppressed, most marginalised and most humiliated."

Meira Kumar, 72, is the daughter of former Deputy Prime Minister and Congress leader Babu Jagjivan Ram.

She was addressing legislators of the traditional rival fronts in Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Chief Ministers V.S. Achuthanandan and Oommen Chandy and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala were present on the occasion.

Later, Vijayan and Chennithala separately met Meira Kumar, who is pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.