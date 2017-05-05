We planted trees at Maharashtra Nature Park, but MMRDA left them to die: Forest officials

Documents show that saplings were in good shape until forest department handed them over to MNP - under MMRDA's charge - after which many died



Half the saplings planted by citizens at the park had been left to wither and die. File pic

After mid-day highlighted the sorry fate of saplings planted at Maharashtra Nature Park (MNP) during the statewide plantation drive on July 1 last year, sources from the forest department told this paper that while they were responsible for organising the plantation, it was the park authorities and the MMRDA that fell short in caring for the trees.

While the state is now getting ready to plant another 4 crore trees on July 1 this year, mid-day's front-page report on April 26 pointed out the futility of such plantation drives if the saplings end up dying without proper care.

The park management falls under MMRDA's charge, and forest officials told mid-day that during last year's drive, MMRDA had assured the forest minister and state chief secretary that the plants would be cared for properly, and that additional manpower would be deployed, but these promises were not fulfilled.

Documented proof

mid-day is in possession of the handover receipt signed between the forest department and MNP, which states: "On September 21, 2016, the Mumbai Range of the Forest Department is handing over 3,440 trees that were planted on the 5,000-hectare plot in MNP to the MNP administration."

The receipt further stated that the MNP administration had inspected the saplings before taking possession. This proves that the plants were in good shape when they were handed over.

Blame park and MMRDA

A forest official said, "It was decided that the forest department would only organise the plantation drive on July 1, after which we were supposed to hand over the trees to the park authorities for further upkeep. However, we took care of the plants for three months and then handed them over with a 100% survival rate, but the park authorities failed to maintain the trees. MMRDA had also promised to maintain the plants, but they too have failed and should be held responsible."

No protection for trees

Forest department sources also told mid-day that the metropolitan commissioner UPS Madan had promised the forest department that post the monsoon of 2016, MMRDA would also construct a boundary wall to protect the plants from goats and illegal intruders. However, this work is yet to begin.

Despite repeated attempts to contact MMRDA commissioner UPS Madan and Ashok Waghaye, in–charge of the Maharashtra Nature Park Society (MNPS), neither was available for comment.