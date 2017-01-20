We're going to be OK: Barack Obama

Outgoing US Prez says he’ll, however, speak up against attack on ‘core values’



US President Barack Obama gestures at the conclusion of his final presidential news conference. Pic/PTI

Washington: In his parting message before Donald Trump takes over today, President Barack Obama yesterday assured Americans that “we’re going to be OK”, but vowed to protect the US’ “core values” and speak up against issues like discrimination, muzzling of press freedom and rounding up of young immigrants.

“At my core, I think we’re going to be OK,” Obama said as he concluded his final news conference at the White House. “We just have to fight for it, work for it, and not take it for granted,” he said.

On Trump, he said, “...having won an election [while] opposed to a number of my initiatives and certain aspects of my vision, it is appropriate for him to go forward with his vision and his values. I don’t expect that there’s going to be an enormous overlap,” he said.