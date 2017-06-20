We will ensure you get reduced to dust: Uddhav Thackeray to BJP

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray doesn't mince words while warning ally BJP about a stiff competition if the mid-term Assembly polls were to be held in Maharashtra



Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the party's 51st foundation day celebrations. Pic/Rane Ashish

A day after meeting BJP president Amit Shah, who made efforts to patch things up with its ruling partner, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday that his party was also ready to take on the BJP if mid-term Assembly polls were held in Maharashtra.

Speaking at Sena's 51st foundation day, Thackeray kept his sting intact and attacked BJP without mincing words.

"Don't think you will win every time. If you have the guts, then go to mid-term poll. I will ensure that the saffron flag [Sena's flag] is hoisted atop Mantralaya," he told enthusiastic Sainiks at the Shanmukhananda Auditorium in Matunga.

Shah had said on Saturday that BJP was ready for mid-term polls if they were to happen in the state, but later said he was confident the current government would complete five years.

If you backstab…

"There will be a widespread valour among Sainiks if you declare a mid-term poll. We will ensure that you get reduced to dust. We have always behaved like a friend and will continue to do so, but if you backstab us, then I too will tear your chest apart," Thackeray told BJP, asking the ally not to throw a challenge at him.

Thackeray said the situation has changed because of unrest against BJP. "Farmers are out there on the streets fighting for their rights. For us, saving farmers from committing suicide is a top priority. But instead of working for farmers, some people [read BJP] are showing more interest in mid-term poll," he further said, appealing to Sainiks to keep up the spirit they'd shown in winning the BMC polls.

'Large heartedness'

"I don't care much for power. Our friends and foes are thinking of winning on their own. Let them. But we will stand by Hindus, Maharashtrians and farmers. We will not stop asking [uncomfortable] questions," he said. The Sena president also pledged his support to distressed farmers, saying he would continue to unleash himself on the state government until a complete loan waiver is executed.

"Why have they put up unwarranted conditions for offering relief to farmers? I will myself tear up that document [if it comes to me]. I say if you want to do it, then show large heartedness," he said while referring to talks between farmers and government.

Comments on Kovind

Thackeray also wondered aloud whether BJP's choice of Bihar governor Ramnath Kovind for President was for vote politics. "If they are doing it for winning across the country then we will have to think differently. I will decide Sena's stand by tomorrow," he said.