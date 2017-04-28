Wedding called off over all-veg menu, bride finds new groom among guests



Representational picture

Muzaffarnagar: The ban on illegal slaughterhouses across Uttar Pradesh took a toll on a wedding as a man in the district refused to solemnise his marriage after seeing that only pure vegetarian dishes were served. The incident took place on Wednesday in Kulhedi village, when a wedding party got upset over seeing that meat was missing from the platter, panchayat officials said.

The bride's family tried to pacify them and said this was due to shortage of meat in the market. A panchayat was soon called to resolve the matter but at this juncture the bride decided to call it quits. However, it was a happy ending for the bride's family as a guest at the wedding proposed to the woman and she accepted to marry him. The panchayat also gave a green signal for the wedding with the guest, the officials said.

Following the ban on illegal slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh the prices of meat have almost doubled.