Weird! This government school in Madhya Pradesh has no students

The school in Madhya Pradesh

A government-run middle school with three teachers is running without any students in Dharukheri village, Agar Malwa district in Madhya Pradesh.

The village has a population of around 1000 residents and most of the children in the village have enrolled into private schools. Mostly, Children of the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes enroll into government schools in the village, thus the upper caste people avoid sending their children to the government schools.

According to the school authorities, the numbers of children enrolling into the primary schools are very less, which is affecting the count of the middle school enrollments.

According to the teacher of the school, as the school has Adivasi students registered, most of these students don’t attend the school. "Mostly Adivasi students are registered. Out of 3 students, 2 girls are married and they come occasionally and the boy is a goat herder," the teacher said in an interview with ANI.

As per the Right to Education Act, all schools are expected to maintain a healthy student-teacher ratio in schools and there should be at least one teacher for every 30 students.

