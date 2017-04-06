Weird! This winery uses latex condoms to make wine

Here's a winemaker who has come up with ingenious way to use latex condoms. Orestes Estevez, a winemaker from Havana, Cuba and his family makes 6,000 liters of wine a year at the 'El Canal' winery without traditional winemaking tools.

The 65-year-old places them over large jars of grape and fruit juice. That carbon dioxide pushes itself up out of the jug and into the condom, causing it to inflate. A small pin-sized hole in the condom keeps it from getting so big it pops. When the condom goes limp, it lets him know exactly when the fermentation process is completed.

According to Vinepair, the condom keeps the wine safe from flies and other creatures out of the jugs of wine. It also keeps oxygen from going into the jug and oxidising the wine.