Welcome 2017's last meteor shower

The Geminids, expected to peak on the dawn of Dec 14, will give you a chance to see fireballs

This year saw a host of heavenly occurrences, including the rare total solar eclipse. But looks like the best was saved for last as the most awaited meteor shower, Geminids, is expected to be active from December 4 to 17.



Representational Image

Geminids are considered spectacular due to their high visibility per hour. "It is calculated that Geminids would peak on Dec 14 at 6.30 UT or 12 pm IST, which is not favourable for an observer in India. Nevertheless, you can expect a great show in the pre-dawn sky of December 14, as only 11 per cent of the moon will be illuminated," said Arvind Paranjpye, director, Nehru Planetarium, adding that over 100 meteors per hour are expected to be visible to the naked eye. Paranjpye said Mumbaikars should ideally go at least 100 km away from the city. "You need to look about 20 and 40 degrees away from the radiant," he said.

