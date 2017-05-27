West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2017: WBBSE 10th today at 10 am check wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Board of School Education (WBBSE) will announce the result of Madhyamik Results 2017 today (May 27) at 10 am on the official site wbresults.nic.in. However, it will be easier to check it on wb10.jagranjosh.com.

Earlier reports said that it will be announced on May 10, but West Bengal Board of School Education said that it will be declared at the end of May.

Students can check their WBBSE Board Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10th Result 2017 on Jagran Josh page.

The WBBSE Board Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10th Result 2017 will be available on official website - wbresults.nic.in.

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - wb10.jagranjosh.com

>> Fill in the details like your hall ticket roll number, name, ID

>> Click on the button submit

>> View and download WBBSE Board Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10th Result 2017 for future reference.

More than 10 lakh students on an average take the West Bengal Board Madhyamik Pariksha with this year being an increase of a lakh students taking the tally to 11 lakhs. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education provides the curriculum for affiliated schools and also conducts West Bengal Board Madhyamik Examination.