Western Railway cracks down on touts to curb ticket black marketing

In a bid to curb the menace of touts, who book tickets in bulk and later sell them to passengers at exorbitant rate in the black market, the Western Railway (WR) has launched a massive drive against such activities during the ongoing festive season. The vigilance team has initiated a major drive at various reservation centres over Western Railway to curb the tout nuisance, said a statement issued by the Western Railway.



The vigilance team conducted 36 checks at various locations all over Western Railway, said the release



Five touts, who were selling tickets at a premium to the passengers, were apprehended during checks from Churchgate, Virar, Nalasopara, Kanjari, Borivali and Jhabua stations, it said. The vigilance team conducted 36 checks at various locations all over Western Railway, said the release.



According to the statement, the vigilance team raided the reservation centres during tatkal booking hours and recovered tickets and money from these touts. They were handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Five unauthorised persons, who were found offering assurance to passengers of getting confirmed tickets, too were booked by the vigilance team, said the statement.