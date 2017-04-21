Western Railway to have 12 hour mega block on April 23

Representational picture

A 12 hours major block will be taken on Down slow line at Jogeshwari station from 12.00 am to 12.00 pm on Sunday, April 23, 2017 by Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation in connection with Harbour extension work.

During the block, Down slow line trains will be run on Down fast line between Andheri and Goregaon and will not halt at Ram Mandir for want of platform.

All Down fast trains of Dahanu Road/Virar/Vasai/Bhayander/Borivali/Malad running fast between Andheri; Borivali will take additional halt at Jogeshwari except 15-car trains from 23/04/2017 to 7/05/2017.

All Down slow trains halting at Jogeshwari PF No.3 will not take double halt as platform will be available at East Side only. Due to the block, some local trains will remain cancelled, the list of which will be available at all stations.