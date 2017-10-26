mid-day Impact: Acknowledging mid-day's audit of railway stations, the Western Railway yesterday said 36 new foot overbridges would be built over the next two years to decongest Mumbai suburban stations and all the clutter and unnecessary kiosks on platforms would be removed.

"We have changed the work culture and speeded up the process of tendering and awarding work. Fourteen old bridges will be replaced and fifteen new ones will be built; the municipal corporation will build seven more, totalling 36," WR chief public relations officer Ravinder Bhakar said.

Also read: Mumbai Safety Audit: Several stations in need of desperate up-gradation

Mentioning mid-day's audit, he added that the various surveys conducted by railways' team have accepted the problem of clutter on platforms, and everything unnecessary would soon be removed to make it easier for commuters to walk.

Besides this, the railways will instal hi-resolution CCTV cameras in trains and at stations, plug all unauthorised exits and streamline crowds and traffic near stations, Bhakar said.

Also read: Mumbai safety audit: Things may get worse at Wadala due to new monorail station

The divisional teams are surveying the spots of unauthorised or minimally used entry-exit points, so that these can be plugged to stop anti-social and unwanted elements from entering railway premises.

In addition to this, the railways will also be taking up issues with civic corporations to jointly resolve pending issues.

Also view - Rhea Pillai-Leander Paes court battle: 18 developments



