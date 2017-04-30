What?! Students write song lyrics and abuses in exam answer sheet

At least 10 students of a college in West Bengal were suspended for writing about love, Hindi and Bengali film songs and poems instead of answers to questions in their semester exams. The students were from Balgurghat Law College in Malda, affiliated to the University of Gour Ganga.

"They were third semester students at the college. They could have written wrong answers but they chose to write slang, abuses and things about love, including lines from Hindi and Bengali film songs. A fact finding committee was formed to probe this and the guilty have been suspended for two years," Sanatan Das, Controller of Examinations (Additional Charge), at the varsity told IANS over phone on Saturday.

Das said the students have admitted in writing that they had written "nonsense". Sample this: One had penned "Tu shayar hai, main teri shayari" while someone else had lamented how his girlfriend refused to listen to him.

"Usually the suspension duration is one year in case of disciplinary action but since what they had done is extremely objectionable and defeats the purpose of examinations, we extended it by a year. This is sheer nonsense. They can take readmission in the same course at the end of two years and appear again," Das said.

He said the results of the examination that took place last year were published in January 2017.

"Out of around 150 students, only 40 passed the exams and when the results were declared they vandalised college premises. Not only did they write nonsense to kill time, they also resorted to violence which is totally unacceptable," he said.