MLA Imtiyaz Jalil's query gets answered after 2 years

AIMIM legislator from Aurangabad, Imtiyaz Jalil, yesterday claimed to have received a reply to a question he had raised during an assembly session almost two years back, a development that he termed as "ridiculous".
The MLA said his question about the current status of a pipeline that supplies water to Aurangabad, which he had raised during the winter session of the state legislature in 2015, was finally answered on August 21 (this year) and the response letter was delivered to him yesterday. The letter was signed by Minister of State for Urban Development Department Ranjit Patil.
Jalil said, "If a question is raised, its reply is generally immediately presented in the House. If the information required is not available, then that MLA is informed about it within a month after the session."
