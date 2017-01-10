What? Pakistan news anchor says Om Puri's murder was plotted by Narendra Modi

Amir Liaqat

A conspiracy theory promulgated by Pakistani news channel made a bizarre statement saying veteran Bollywood actor Om Puri's death was plotted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

According to Pakistan's Bol channel's anchor Amir Liaqat, it was Puri's pro-Pakistani artistes stance after the September 2016 Uri attack made him a target.

Not only that, the news channel's theory states that the actor was forced to drink and when he was out of his senses, he was smothered to death by a pillow. It also claimed that the body of Om Puri had the marks of the killer who was an agent of Doval.

The murder was ordered by Narendra Modi because Om Puri was the 'biggest threat' to national security.

After Puri, the news report on the channel states that the next target of Narendra Modi and Ajit Doval are 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star Fawad Khan and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Mumbai police registered an 'Accidental Death Report' (ADR) in connection with the death Om Puri. Puri (66), known for his roles in several landmark films such as 'Ardha Satya', 'City of Joy' and 'Aakrosh', died of a massive heart attack at his apartment in Lokandwala Complex in suburban Andheri.



He had also sustained an injury, caused apparently when he collapsed to the floor after the heart attack.

Since he was alone at his house at the time of death and sustained an injury, Oshiwara police registered an ADR as per routine procedure, a senior police officer said. As of now there was nothing suspicious about the actor's death, the officer added.