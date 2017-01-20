What a boss! Techie gives staff castle office, in-house cinema



Money.co.uk’s office in Bathurst Estate in Cirencester

London: The head of a website has been dubbed ‘Britain’s best boss’ after he splurged a whopping £3 million to create a dream ‘castle’ office for his employees, complete with a Star Wars-themed cinema, a gaming arcade, a yoga studio and an “ice cave” for meetings.

The spectacular building stands on the Bathurst Estate in Cirencester, East Gloucestershire.

Chris Morling, founder of money.co.uk, envisioned this style of workplace to keep his 50-strong staff “entertained and engaged” and to help attract the creme de la creme of the industry.



East Gloucestershire. Is your office’s decor this impressive? We doubt it. Pics/money.co.uk

Based in a Victorian castle on the Bathurst Estate, other on-site luxuries include a weights gym, yoga studio and staff also enjoy free weekly sport matches — which the boss himself gets involved in.

Even the bathrooms are designed with Rolling Stones and Steam Punk influences to make going to the toilet as exciting as it possibly can be.



Chris Morling

And if employees are feeling hungry, there is free breakfast in the kitchen, complete with a pinball machine, PS4, pool table and football table.

If that is not enough, all staff are treated to an all-expenses-paid mini break abroad each year to destinations such as Florida, New York, Budapest, Dubrovnik and Copenhagen.