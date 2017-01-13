What a knock! Tortoise burns down home

Representational picture

A 150-pound tortoise knocked over its heat lamp late into the right, causing a fire that spread through a home in San Antonio. The lamp fell onto a mattress, sparking the fire which spread through the neighbouring house.

The owner of the tortoise says the animal knocked over a heat lamp inside his wooden shelter, causing the fire outside the home on Village Gate, near Les Harrison Drive and Culebra Road, shortly after 12 a.m.

The fire then spread moving into the walls and attic by the time firefighters were able to extinguish it. They said the fire also caused minimal damage to the pet owner's home.

The damage was estimated at about Rs 1 crore to the neighbours house

They said no one was hurt, including the tortoise.