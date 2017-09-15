What is close to Isha Ambani's heart?



Isha Ambani

There is a strong correlation between art and healing. The edifying effect that creative works have on the human spirit are well documented, and the importance of art and music in hospitals cannot be overemphasised. No surprises then, that later this month, Isha Ambani, who has displayed an abiding interest in art, is hosting a panel discussion on the significance of public art to celebrate the new works acquired by the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

What's interesting is that the panel features a refreshing group of relatively young, and edgy voices from the art community, like Shilpa Gupta, Reena Kallat, Sumir Tagra and Jiten Thukral. To be moderated by Dr Deepnanjan Klein, head of Classical and Contemporary South Asian Art at Christies, it marks the first public foray into Mumbai's art and culture space of the Yale-educated daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, who also sits on the board of Jio and Reliance Retail. Earlier this year Ambani had been one of the invitees along with Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, a black tie red carpet event, that marked the coming together of art and charity, both subjects said to be close to her heart.