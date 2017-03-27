Why no ban on Kapil Sharma? Shiv Sena on Ravindra Gaikwad controversy



United in Controversy: Kapil Sharma and Ravindra Gaikwad

Ever since his drunken antics on flight, Kapil Sharma just doesn't seem to stop making news. He was the subject of discussion in Lok Sabha as the issue of controversial Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad came up.

The Shiv Sena used the comedian as an example to defend the alleged assault on an Air India official by Gaikwad, with shoes. "Kapil Sharma misbehaved on a flight after getting drunk but no ban was imposed on him. Corrupt people are allowed to fly. How can an MP be banned," Sena's Anandrao Adsul asked in the Lok Sabha.



Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, with whom he had a fight on a flight

The Centre, on the other hand, said that the rules are the same for all, and cannot be changed for an MP. "Violence on a flight can be disastrous. we cannot compromise safety in airlines," Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju replied to Sena.

On March 24, reports emerged of Sena MP Gaikwad assaulting a 60-year-old Air India staffer with his slipper repeatedly, upset that he was asked to fly Economy class – in an all-Economy flight. By his own admission, Gaikwad (57) hit the elderly AI duty manager 25 times with his slippers, and even tore his shirt.

The airline filed two police complaints against the politician for assaulting the staffer and delaying the flight for 40 minutes. Subsequently, he was barred from flying by major airlines.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that airline Air India is reportedly planning to warn stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma who assaulted fellow comedian Sunil Grover on a recent Australia-India flight. Apparently, Air India chief Ashwani Lohani had sought a report on the in-flight behaviour of Kapil Sharma. The warning is likely to be issued this week.