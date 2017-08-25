What's in a name?



Farah Khan and Malaika Arora

Director Farah Khan took to social media to wish her dear friend Malaika Arora birthday wishes yesterday — "Happy birthday to my Chaiyya Chaiyya girl, may your life be full of madness and dancing on train tops, love you". But what seemed like a lovely social media wish wasn't really so, as Malaika soon replied, "my birthday is in Oct. bhool gayi Kya???" Later, fans pointed out that the real culprit was indeed the ever reliable Wikipedia that had got the date wrong!

What is more hilarious is that the director was only half wrong in wishing Malaika on the day. It was actually a Malaika Khan's birthday, just that this one was the lovely Malaika Khan, married to actor Zayed Khan, and sister-in-law of jeweller Farah Khan. And the fact that we too have often gotten the two Farah Khans mixed up while texting or calling only makes it even more of a comedy of errors. Of course, in the end all was sorted out and the two Malaika Khans and the two Farah Khans are all in fine fettle.

A grand tradition

Like the year before, today will witness the arrival of a Ganpati at none other than Tata Chairman Ratan Tata's beachfront bungalow in Colaba. As is known, the chairman observes the annual ritual as a sign of affection for his long-serving household staff who are believers.



Ratan Tata

Last year witnessed him even participating in the traditional send-off, walking sportingly in the procession to the gate to the sound of drums and firecrackers.

"In these little ways, the otherwise reclusive bachelor demonstrates his love and gratitude to his loyal staff who have become more like family to him over the years," says an insider.

Red, white and thirsty

The Delhi-based Aman Dhall and wife Madhulika Bhattacharya (aka Madame La Cave) are fast becoming India's foremost wine couple. The two were in Mumbai this week and had organised two back-to-back wine dinners for the launch of one of Australia's highest rated wines, which will make its way to the Indian consumer soon. For the meals, they had flown down Australia's popular tattooed chef Carl Joachim Borenius to cook a bespoke Australian meal to pair with the wines (which included a magnum of one of the most expensive wines in the portfolio).



Madhulika Bhattacharya, Aman Dhall, Rahul Akerkar, Farzana Contractor, Sajid Mitha, Laveena, and Jasjit Assi

And those spotted in attendance were familiar faces — president of the Leela Hotels Rajiv Kaul, foodie Farzana Contractor, jeweller Chintamani Kaigaonkar and restaurateur Rahul Akerkar. And we hear, one of the highlights of the evening was when Akerkar managed to get the group to pose in his signature 'running man' pose, which he has been championing on social media. After all that wine, we are sure it didn't take much convincing!

Kittu Su and some gay pride

Keshav Suri, the 20-something son of industrialist and hotelier the late Lalit Suri, is the heir to a hospitality empire and a well-known face on Delhi's party circuit. The young man has always been one to challenge the status quo and is the driving force behind Delhi and Mumbai's LGBT friendly clubs 'Kitty Su' (which we hear were named after him). And this weekend, Suri brought down a famous drag queen Violet Chachki, and put together an event around her trip to Delhi.



Keshav Suri and Violet Chachki

The young hotelier also took to social media to post his passionate views on the issue of gay pride and his solidarity with and support for the cause. "Not only my dream come true but helping me wake up an entire generation that #lgbtq lives do matter! Till we are not recognised and mainstreamed in India, I will not rest. Thank you to everyone who turned up on the 19th of August, there is strength in unity! Now lets start the revolution of love!" he exulted on the occasion.

A special baby shower

Yesterday saw Esha Deol Takhtani, former actress and elder daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, celebrate the impending birth of her first child at the end of the year with a traditional 'Godh Bharai' at Juhu's ISKCON temple.

Esha and husband Bharat Takhtani had participated in a more private ceremony, in the South Indian style, over the weekend at their home. Yesterday's event was more glamorous, and spotted on the occasion were the likes of Jaya Bachchan (who is said to share a warm rapport with the mother-to-be), Rashmi Thackeray, Neeta Lulla (who had designed Esha's red ensemble) and Madhoo Shah.

Incidentally, this will be Dharmendra and Hema's second grandchild. Their younger daughter Ahana has a three-year-old son, Darien, who is said to be the apple of his Nani's eye.

The art of the sale?

A considerable amount of fur flew yesterday when a well-heeled young lady narrated a shocking instance of high-handed behaviour on part of a well-known clothing store at Kemps Corner. The establishment, apparently, asked her to leave the premises on more than one occasion, because they suspected that she would plagiarise their designs! (This when all their merchandise is online too.)

"She was informed that this was their 'store policy'" says a source. What is interesting is that post this incident, when the lady narrated the incident to various people about it, it transpires that there were many others who'd experienced similar high-handedness at the same store. "One person was told 'to stop wasting their time at the store', and another person was told that 'she was touching the garments too much!" we are informed.

Oh dear, such attitude, when all it is is a housewife's hobby horse built through unauthorised construction on what appears to be a couple of garages!