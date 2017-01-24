What speed! Mumbai police responds to banker's tweet in 2 hours flat

Social media is increasingly becoming a way to get the fastest reaction from authorities. This was proved one again when banker KRC Murty got a signboard removed from in front of a traffic signal at Powai recently



That social media is increasingly becoming a way to get the fastest reaction from authorities is well known. For banker KRC Murty, it has become a way of life. He has got illegal parking tackled and flags blocking CCTV views removed. Last week, Murty got a signboard removed from in front of a traffic signal at Powai.

Murty travels to work from Ghatkopar to Goregaon via Powai every day. While waiting at a signal, he spotted a signboard stating ‘No U turn’ blocking the two bottom lights of the signal at Powai Junction opposite Powai lake. Murty immediately took a picture and posted it on twitter, tagging the Mumbai Police. His tweet read: “@MumbaiPolice sign board blocks the signal & not visible when amber or green. Should be a few metres away. Powai Junction opp Powai lake.”

“I tweeted as I had got a quick response from the Mumbai police earlier. If we citizens are alert and help the authorities, they are always there to help, respond and react,” Murty said.

“Earlier, I had tweeted about illegal parking at Kurla (W) opposite a showroom and within a few hours, the traffic police went on a clean-up drive. They also responded quickly when I tweeted about flags being unfurled on a signal pole opposite The Leela and at Narayan Nagar in Ghatkopar. They were blocking the view of the CCTVs.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe said, “Every day we get hundreds of tweets, and many of them are constructive suggestions. It’s a good indication that the common man is stepping forward to improve the way this functions in the city. We are always open to suggestions and criticism from citizens.”