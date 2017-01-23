What the...? Murdered man's remains turn out to be goat's bones!

In an odd twist, a 23-year-old murder victim's mortal remains, which were dug up and sent for forensic examination, were revealed to be the bones of a goat!

According to a report by The Times of India, tests conducted at JJ Hospital in Byculla, confirmed this. The victim Nagesh Borse, was apparently murdered by two of his neighbours following a drunken argument back in September, after which they fled to Nashik. Both were apprehended by the Malegaon Police and are currently lodged in Nashik Jail.

Both later fled to Nashik after committing the crime. One of the accused, 20-year-old Samadhan Sonawane informed Borse's family about murdering him. Sonawane was detained after the deceased's mother approached the police. During questioning he revealed the involvement of 25-year-old Jagannath Kadam.

After his arrest, Kadam confessed to have smashed a bottle over Borse's head, for allegedly passing comments on his wife.

Both accused were taken to the crime scene after five months, where they found some bones, a torn shirt, pair of jeans and a sandal buried. The torn shirt was identified as Borse's by his brother.

The clothes and sandal were sent for analysis to Nashik, while the bones were sent to JJ Hospital, whose report confirmed that they were not of the deceased but that of a goat's.