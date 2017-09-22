What was Rahul Gandhi eating at Chipotle Mexican Grill?

Sam Pitroda and Rahul Gandhi at a Chipotle Mexican Grill
With the ongoing coverage of the Rahul Gandhi-USA magical mystery tour, and the fanfare around his speeches and appearances, we imagine our readers are pretty sick of it all. After all, how many photo-ops with tech whizzes and NRI successes does it take for viewer fatigue to descend? But among RaGa's less-publicised outings were his impromptu and anonymous visits to America's fast-food outlets.
A source informs that on one instance, the Congress VP along with a family friend and his father's former aide, Sam Pitroda, and other colleagues, took some time off between appointments and dropped by at the nearest Chipotle Mexican Grill for lunch. The chain's format is self-service, and it is an extremely popular choice for quick-work lunches, as all the ingredients are fresh; it is known for its burritos and tacos.
"Rahul stood in the queue to place his order and personalised his burrito bowl before occupying a place at a corner table, where they sat till they finished their meal. Not many people recognised them and he seemed to enjoy the anonymity," informs our source. We wonder if he ordered the famous chipotle flavoured tabasco sauce, made specially for the fast-food chain, and if this was responsible for the raising of heat levels in his critique of Narendra Modi back home.
