WhatsApp apologises for hour-long outage, assures normalcy

The authorities from WhatsApp have apologised for the inconvenience caused after the app went down globally on Saturday, sending people into a tizzy for an hour. People experienced problems sending texts or were unable to log onto the Facebook-owned messaging service.



Representation pic

According to reports, a WhatsApp spokesperson said, 'Earlier today, WhatsApp users globally had trouble accessing the app for about an hour. This issue has been fixed and we apologise for the inconvenience'. The moment WhatsApp was out of action, Twitter came ahead to the ultimate rescue of the millennials.

And there were reasons why people turned to Twitter. They wanted to check if WhatsApp was really down, even as the app was back up after an hour. People experienced a similar situation in May this year for a few hours in most parts of the world. WhatsApp has 1.3 billion monthly active users globally with over 200 million users in India.