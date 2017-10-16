A 28-year-old man registering his complaint with the Sakinaka police in Mumbai on Saturday had a pleasant surprise when the officials realised that it was his birthday and celebrated the same at the police station.



Anish Jain's birthday celebrated at Sakinaka police station. Pic courtesy/ Mumbai police Twitter account





Anish Jain, a software engineer, went to the police station after his new car was hit by a tempo near Sakinaka signal on October 14. Jain, a resident of Chandivali, was headed towards Ghatkopar when the incident occurred. "As the damage was significant, I took the tempo driver to the police station to file a complaint. They asked me to wait for a while after taking down all the details. I was becoming impatient as it was taking long to note down the complaint and October 14 happened to be my birthday," he said today.



The details of Anish revealed that it was his birthday. Pic courtesy/Mumbai police Twitter account



Meanwhile, the police official who took details of Jain realised that it was his birthday. "We then decided to arrange a cake and celebrate his

birthday," said another official. The Mumbai police later tweeted the incident at its official Twitter handle.

When personal details in the FIR revealed it's complainant Anish's birthday, a Cake followed the FIR Copy at Sakinaka Pstn ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/tEBnNYdJ3y — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 14, 2017

