When Poonam Mahajan, Shah Rukh Khan got mobbed at Bandra



Poonam Mahajan and Shah Rukh Khan. All pics/All pics Yogen Shah

BJP MP Poonam Mahajan along with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who came unveil the #Bandra by artist and muralist Rouble Nagi were mobbed at Bandra, Mumbai.



Poonam Mahajan with Rouble Nagi

Poonam tweeted about the incident

Inaugurated #Bandra with @ShelarAshish & @iamsrk 1st of its kind structure made by artist @ROUBLENAGI in association with Mumbai Youth Forum pic.twitter.com/36dtnp42rr — Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) January 10, 2017



When the celebrities were mobbed

Rouble Nagi thanked Poonam Mahajan and Shah Rukh Khan

However, the event gathered crowd to take a glimpse of the 'Raees' star who waved to acknowledge them.

Even though it a minute for the star to inaugurate the #Bandra sculpture, he and BJP MP ÂÂÂÂÂPoonam Mahajan didn’t anticipate was the time it would take for them to return to their vehicles, thanks to the massive crowd that had gathered when they heard of the star’s presence.

Lack of bandobast led to mediapersons toppling over each other, while Mahajan herself escaped a fall.

On the thought behind the #Bandra sculpture, Rouble Nagi says, "As an artist I feel that # (hashtag) is "really a movement" and has been so since a while now. The hope is that the hashtag will inspire action and serve as a springboard that people can use to launch themselves from online conversation to real-world action. In a way, the hashtag becomes a symbol of empowerment… it creates an opportunity for sustained engagement and makes sure that governmental organisations know it and inspire further action. Hence #Bandra."