October is when the first semester of all courses comes to an end. Even after a five-month delay in declaring examination results, it has been learnt that the Mumbai University (MU) is yet to announce the results of 11,000 students. According to varsity sources, around 1,600 answer sheets are missing, but the rest of the papers have been withheld by MU in the reserved category. Students awaiting their results, however, are in a spot as they risk losing an academic year due to the massive delay in declaring results.

Mumbai University

A BMM final year student from Sophia College, who wanted to apply for masters but has already missed the deadline, said, "I was marked absent in one of the papers, which I had appeared for. Initially, I was shocked, but then I found many students were facing the same issue. MU asked us to prove that we had appeared for the papers in which we had been marked absent. We did that, too. Fifteen days since, most of my friends got their results, but some others, including me, are still waiting for ours. The examination department has said that my paper would be treated as a lost answer sheet, but what do I do about this academic year, which is almost as good as wasted now? What’s the fate of students whose papers are lost?"

Speaking to mid-day, Leeladhar Bansod, deputy registrar and MU PRO, said, "The varsity is working on declaring all the results. At the same time, reevaluation work on numerous papers is underway. Around 1,600 answer sheets are missing, and we are looking into this issue. A helpdesk has been set up at the examination section to guide students so that their year does not go to waste."