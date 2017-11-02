Where's Mumbai University's NAAC rating?

While city colleges are being celebrated currently for their good NAAC grades, in a new revelation, Mumbai University itself has been found to be running for six months without accreditation. Its National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) rating expired in April 2017. NAAC accreditation is mandatory for all institutions of higher education and the varsity being a major affiliating body for all higher education institutions in the city, remaining without one makes it a toothless authority.



When its accreditation had expired in April, MU had said that as the NAAC process was to change in June 2017, it would apply later.

But, four months since the new system was put in place, it has not applied yet. "If the varsity itself is running without an accreditation, how can it mandate that colleges get a NAAC accreditation? NAAC is a University Grants Commission's (UGC) mandate for all institutions of higher education in order to be able to avail of UGC and government grants and other facilities. It is also the highest form of recognition in the country, which defines the credibility of the institution. Yet, the varsity seems to be neglecting it," said one of the senior official from the university.

MUâÂÂregistrar Dinesh Kamble was unavailable for comment.