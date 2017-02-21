Where's my name? Prominent Mumbaikars can't vote since they are 'missing'

Several disappointed Mumbaikars, including celebrities like Paresh Rawal and producer Goldie Behl, were forced to give the BMC polling a miss since their names were missing from the voters' list



Paresh Rawal and wife Swaroop Sampat head back after they could not cast their vote in Juhu. Pic/SATEJ SHINDE

The BMC elections left many a voter high and dry, including actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat, and producer Goldie Behl, whose names were missing from the voters’ list. Some were forced to shuttle between booths in the neighbourhood, before they returned home disappointed.



Bollywood film producer Goldie Behl couldn't cast his vote also. Pic/SATEJ SHINDE

Ironically, a politician met the same fate. BJP leader Shaina NC could not find her name on the list at the Narayan Dabholkar Road centre.

"They could not find my name as there was an error in the printed list. However, authorities were helpful and I did vote (sic)," tweeted Shaina.

Not true friends ,I did vote. They could not find my name as there was an error in the printed list, however authorities were helpful. https://t.co/o0ixID3An8 — ShainaNC (@ShainaNC) February 21, 2017

I did vote, can't hold authorities responsible for technical error ,in fact they were most helpful. Thanks #ElectionCommission @abpmajhatv https://t.co/uPERtlu64q — ShainaNC (@ShainaNC) February 21, 2017

Mamta Kubal (35) from Mulund, who took half-day’s leave from work to cast her vote, said that despite having filled up a form to mention a change in address, her name was off the list. “I tried requesting for help, but nobody bothered,” Kubal said.

Kavita Thakker, 40, a school teacher from Mulund said, “Seven years ago, I shifted from Mulund East to West, and had my address changed. This is the first time that my name has not showed up on the list.”

Priya Shahu, a resident of Jogeshwari East, who has voted at the same centre on four occasions in the past, also returned home without casting her vote.

Kandivli’s Yogini Roygaga was skeptical if she would be allowed to vote since her voter details including address, gender and age were incorrect on the slip.