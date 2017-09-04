Where's the merit list, B.Ed students ask Mumbai University

Representational Pic

If the Mumbai University (MU) is guilty of tardiness this year, the state government is, too. Even as thousands of MU students continue to watch an academic year go waste due to a massive delay in declaring results, hundreds of aspiring teachers have been left in the dark by the state, which is yet to declare the merit list and offer clarity on the common admission process (CAP).

The Common Entrance Test (CET) for the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course was held in April. As per protocol, the results should have been out within 45 days of the last exam, but the same were only declared on August 31.

Last year, in a bid to centralise the admission process, the government introduced the CET for B.Ed admissions. All B.Ed colleges in Maharashtra were urged to admit students following the CAP, held by the CET Cell. Therefore, B.Ed admissions are entirely handled by the CET Cell, but the delay in announcing the merit list has left most candidates worried.

Most colleges are also lamenting the lack of clarity in the CAP. "The previous process of colleges conducting their entrance exams allowed us to admit candidates as per merit. The CET Cell has already diluted the admission process. Now, there's zero clarity on the CAP," said the director of a college that offers the B.Ed programme.

As per a notice on the CET website, the admission process is likely to begin from September 7.