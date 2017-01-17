Whew! Marathon sex sessions leaves randy tortoise in a wheelchair

Too much sex is never good. Bert, a randy tortoise has developed arthritis at just 22 following a string of wild sex sessions. Bert has been fitted with wheels after two months of wild sex left him handicapped



Too much sex is never good. Bert, a randy tortoise who lives at the Dinosaur Adventure Park in Norfolk, UK, has developed arthritis at just 22 following a string of wild sex sessions.

The African spurred tortoise now gets around with the help of wheels that have been strapped to his shell after his keepers noticed severe swelling in his rear legs, the Daily Mail reported.

Bert is only 22

The African spurred tortoise now travels around with the help of wheels strapped to his shell. He is the largest tortoise in the world to have wheels fitted.

His keepers decided to take action when they noticed severe swelling in his rear legs when he returned from a breeding programme in 2011.



During the two-month programme, Bert had sex with up to five females producing an unknown number of offspring. But, the sessions took a toll on the 100 kg-tortoise. Park operations manager Adam Goymour told SWNS, “The wheels help Bert’s mobility and will hopefully help him heal by aiding circulation.”

“Arthritis in tortoises is just like in humans. It is definitely down to over stress on the back legs,” said Peter Wedderburn, a vet based in Dublin.