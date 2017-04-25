Which way will France sway?

Independent centrist Macron emerges as top opponent to far-right candidate Le Pen; final duel on May 7



Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. Pic/AFP

Paris: Pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron and anti-immigration leader Marine Le Pen began a final duel for the French presidency yesterday, after a first round of voting delivered a stunning blow to the traditional political class.

Macron is the clear favourite to become France's youngest-ever president after topping Sunday's ballot with 23.75 per cent of votes, slightly ahead of National Front (FN) leader Le Pen on 21.53 per cent.

The result reflected a desire for change in the deeply divided country, with the top spots going to two outsiders who transcended the left-right divide.

Addressing supporters in Paris yesterday evening, 39-year-old Macron set the tone for the May 7 run-off, saying he aimed to unite "patriots" against "the threat of nationalists". Polls suggest the ex-investment banker would beat her by around 20 points in a final that will not feature a candidate from the mainstream left or right for the first time in six decades.



A wounded protester on the ground during a demonstration by anti-fascists in Paris following the results of the first round. Pic/AFP

Kremlin denies Russian hand in result



Moscow: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday denied allegations that the Russian state had interfered in France's electoral process, saying allegations it had were "primitive and wrong". He said the Kremlin had not taken sides in the French election.