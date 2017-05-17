Who are we to say triple talaq is un-Islamic?



Kapil Sibal

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) told the Supreme Court that triple talaq is a matter of faith being practiced by Muslims for the past 1,400 years and hence the question of constitutional morality and equity did not arise.

The Muslim body also equated triple talaq with the Hindu belief that Lord Rama was born at Ayodhya. "Triple talaq is there since 637. Who are we to say that this is un-Islamic? Muslims are practicing it for past 1,400 years. It is a matter of faith. Hence, there was no question of constitutional morality and equity," former Union Law Minister and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for AIMPLB, said.

"If I have faith that Lord Rama was born at Ayodhya, then it's a matter of faith and there is no question of constitutional morality," Sibal told a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar.

He also referred to the fact that the source of triple talaq can be found in Hadith and that it came into being after the time of Prophet Muhammad.